Police search for driver who hit a pedestrian in St. Joseph

A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being hit by a car at an apartment complex on 38th Street.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being hit by a car at an apartment complex on 38th Street. 

Police say the man was struck while walking on the sidewalk around 1 p.m. at St. Francis Apartments.

Investigators said the car pulled up to the circle drive to drop someone off. The car accelerated and hit the man and a handicap parking sign before driving away.

The man hit was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say it was a gray four-door car with damage to the front end.

Police are looking for the driver, if you have any information called the TIPS hotline at 238-TIPS.

We will be watching a storm system for Sunday afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow. Some accumulating snow is possible across the area by Monday afternoon.
