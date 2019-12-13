Police search for driver who hit a pedestrian in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after being hit by a car at an apartment complex on 38th Street.

Police say the man was struck while walking on the sidewalk around 1 p.m. at St. Francis Apartments.

Investigators said the car pulled up to the circle drive to drop someone off. The car accelerated and hit the man and a handicap parking sign before driving away.

The man hit was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say it was a gray four-door car with damage to the front end.

Police are looking for the driver, if you have any information called the TIPS hotline at 238-TIPS.