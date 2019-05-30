Clear
Police search for man in connection to Sunday shooting

Gage Dykes is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting at 14th and Messanie streets on Sunday afternoon.

Posted: May 30, 2019 2:17 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are searching for a 19-year-old in connection to the Sunday shooting.

Gage Dykes is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting at 14th and Messanie streets on around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dykes is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the tips hotline at 238-TIPS, or Detective Aaron King at aking@stjoemo.org.

