(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are searching for a 19-year-old in connection to the Sunday shooting.
Gage Dykes is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting at 14th and Messanie streets on around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Dykes is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the tips hotline at 238-TIPS, or Detective Aaron King at aking@stjoemo.org.
Related Content
- Police search for man in connection to Sunday shooting
- LATEST: Police searching for shooting suspect
- Individual in police custody in connection to mall shooting released
- Police arrest two in connection to S. 18th shooting
- Man Charged in Connection to Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old
- Prosecutor clarifies why man connected to mall shooting was not charged
- 'Bad People' Connect Dog Attacks
- Police Searching for "At-Risk" Missing Person
- Police Searching for Endangered Missing Teen
- Maryville police searching for masked robbery suspect
Scroll for more content...