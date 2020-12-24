Clear
Police search for suspect after Frederick Ave smoke shop robbed

Police are investigating after a robbery was reported at a shop on Frederick Avenue Thursday night.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 8:26 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 8:46 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the robbery happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a smoke shop on the corner of 18th Street and Frederick Avenue.

The store clerk called police to report they had been robbed by one individual who was wearing a mask and displayed a gun. Police said the individual got away with some of the store’s money but did not say how much at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to report crime tips by filling out this form on the St. Joseph Police Department's website.

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
