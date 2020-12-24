Police search for suspect after Frederick Ave smoke shop robbed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a robbery was reported at a shop on Frederick Avenue Thursday night.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the robbery happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a smoke shop on the corner of 18th Street and Frederick Avenue.

The store clerk called police to report they had been robbed by one individual who was wearing a mask and displayed a gun. Police said the individual got away with some of the store’s money but did not say how much at this time.

