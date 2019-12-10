Police search for suspects in armed robbery of central St. Joseph gas station

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Quick Stop gas station on Tuesday.

Authorities said around 7:54 p.m. the two suspects robbed the Quick Stop at 2607 Frederick Avenue.

One suspect is said to have displayed a handgun.

The two suspects fled the gas station in a silver four-door sedan.

The two got away with an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes, and alcohol, according to St. Joseph Police.

Police described the suspects as a heavyset, black male and a thin, tall, white male.