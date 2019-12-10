Clear

Police search for suspects in armed robbery of central St. Joseph gas station

Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Quick Stop gas station on Tuesday.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Quick Stop gas station on Tuesday.

Authorities said around 7:54 p.m. the two suspects robbed the Quick Stop at 2607 Frederick Avenue.

One suspect is said to have displayed a handgun.

The two suspects fled the gas station in a silver four-door sedan.

The two got away with an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes, and alcohol, according to St. Joseph Police.

Police described the suspects as a heavyset, black male and a thin, tall, white male.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
A cold start to your Tuesday morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High pressure has moved into the area and is settling in which means we will see clear skies with cooler temperatures on your Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories