Police search for suspects in armed robbery of central St. Joseph gas station

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Quick Stop gas station on Tuesday.
Authorities said around 7:54 p.m. the two suspects robbed the Quick Stop at 2607 Frederick Avenue.
One suspect is said to have displayed a handgun.
The two suspects fled the gas station in a silver four-door sedan.
The two got away with an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes, and alcohol, according to St. Joseph Police.
Police described the suspects as a heavyset, black male and a thin, tall, white male.
