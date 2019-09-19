Police searching for driver after midtown crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three people were taken to the hospital after a car accident at the intersection of 12th and Edmond St. shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a silver Honda Accord ran a stop sign and collided with a Mitsubishi SUV.

A number of minors in the SUV were among the injured, police said they were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Accord fled the scene.

