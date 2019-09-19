Clear

Police searching for driver after midtown crash

Three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three people were taken to the hospital after a car accident at the intersection of 12th and Edmond St. shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Police said a silver Honda Accord ran a stop sign and collided with a Mitsubishi SUV. 

A number of minors in the SUV were among the injured, police said they were transported to the hospital. 

The driver of the Accord fled the scene.

Stay with KQ2 News for more updates on this story.

We continue to see temperatures well above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. We are tracking the potential for more widespread and possibly heavy rainfall this weekend as a slow moving frontal boundary meanders across the region.
