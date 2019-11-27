Police searching for driver who hit bicyclist

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are looking for a driver who hit a man Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the man was riding his bike near 22nd and Olive when he was struck by a white truck.
Police said the man was responsive when emergency crews arrived on scene but the extent of his injuries is unknown. He was taken to the hospital.
