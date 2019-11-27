Clear

Police searching for driver who hit bicyclist

Police said the man was riding his bike near 22nd and Olive when he was struck by a white truck.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 5:50 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are looking for a driver who hit a man Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man was responsive when emergency crews arrived on scene but the extent of his injuries is unknown. He was taken to the hospital.

A few rain and snow mix chances are possible on Thanksgiving morning, before changing over to all rain with highs in the 40s. Friday into the weekend is looking to be cloudy with rain chances likely. Friday is looking to be the better day for those chances. High temperatures Friday into Saturday will in the 50s.
