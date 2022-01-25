Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

St. Joseph police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who ran over a store employee after stealing several items.

Posted: Jan 25, 2022 2:56 PM
Updated: Jan 25, 2022 3:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect was involved in a robbery at Menards at around 1 p.m.

The suspect allegedly stole several items from Menards.

When an employee attempted to stop the suspect, he allegedly ran over the employee with his truck causing serious physical injury.

Police ask that if you know anything about this person or the black truck, please notify the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-5336.

Anonymous tips can also be left at 816-238-8477 or at www.p3tips.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 8°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 13°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Temperatures struggle to warm up today with highs in the 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm throughout the rest of the work week as dry weather continues. The weekend looks to be mild and sunny with highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories