Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery and hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect was involved in a robbery at Menards at around 1 p.m.

The suspect allegedly stole several items from Menards.

When an employee attempted to stop the suspect, he allegedly ran over the employee with his truck causing serious physical injury.

Police ask that if you know anything about this person or the black truck, please notify the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-5336.

Anonymous tips can also be left at 816-238-8477 or at www.p3tips.com