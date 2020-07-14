Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy

UPDATE: 11:21 a.m. Police say they are no longer in a white Ford Explorer and may be in the area of 3410 S. 40th Terrace.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 1-year-old.

Police said 1-year-old Zeek Robinson was taken by his father from the area of 3300 Chippewa Lane. Police said Zeek is bi-racial but no other description was given.

They may possibly be driving in a white Ford Explorer with a missing back hubcap.

Police issued an alert for the child Tuesday morning but no information surrounding his disappearance has been released.

Anyone with information that can help find Zeek should call 911 or 271-4777.