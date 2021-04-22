Police searching for missing man

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Family, friends and now the police all need your help tonight in locating a missing person.

Police have issued a missing person's advisory for Cody Dustin Grace, his family tells us he's been missing for weeks.

They said he is the father of two of the three kids involved in the fatal car crash on Pear st. a week and a half ago.

Those close to Grace said that given the recent tragedy involving his children, they're concerned about his mental well being.

Grace is described as a white male, 140 lbs with blond hair and blue eyes, his last known address was in the 200 block of S 22nd st.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's main phone line (816) 271-4777.