Police searching for suspect after robbery at Dollar General

One suspect robbed the Dollar General Sunday afternoon leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 5:04 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a Dollar General Sunday afternoon.

They responded to the area in the 1400 block of N Belt Hwy just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man entered the store claiming to have a weapon but never produced one. He demanded money and ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30's wearing a camo sweatshirt and facemask along with blue sweatpants, he took off heading south from the store. 

Those with information are asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816 238-TIPS (8477). 

