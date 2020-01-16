Police searching for suspect in south St. Joseph shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Hickory Street Thursday night.
Police responded to a shooting at 1402 Hickory St. at 8:27 p.m.
A male was shot in the abdomen and was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Sgt. Clausen said the suspect is unknown at this time.
Stay with KQ2 as the story develops.
