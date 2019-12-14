Clear
Police searching for suspects involved in robbery

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on Friday evening.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 9:39 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

Officers say the incident happened at the Game Stop on South Belt Highway around 5:30 p.m.

Officers say the incident happened at the Game Stop on South Belt Highway around 5:30 p.m.

Police say they're looking for two suspects who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. No description of the suspects has been given at this time.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS. 

A couple of disturbances will be moving through the area starting early Sunday morning through Monday evening. These systems have been pretty hard to pin down and are still developing. The first system will cause snow showers starting Sunday morning and it will hang around overnight. Then system two moves in on Monday morning and could continue through the evening hours. Right now it looks like we could be seeing 2-5 inches of snow, with larger accumulations in counties to the south.
