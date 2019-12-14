Police searching for suspects involved in robbery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on Friday evening.
Officers say the incident happened at the Game Stop on South Belt Highway around 5:30 p.m.
Police say they're looking for two suspects who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. No description of the suspects has been given at this time.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.
