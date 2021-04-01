Police special operation leads to 92 stops, 18 arrests

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mulitple law enforcement agencies carried out a special operation that led to 92 traffic stops and 18 arrests.

Law enforcement officers from the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force hit the streets Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as part of an operation targeting crime and fleeing vehicles.

The operation involved 46 officers. The arrests resulted in various investigative charges including resisting, and city and state warrants. Seven vehicles fled from officers during the operation. Helicopter support from the Missouri State Highway Patrol helped catch six of the fleeing suspects and bring them to jail.