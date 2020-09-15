Police standoff ends with no suspect inside home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police continue to look for a suspect after a standoff at a home on the 1300 block of Penn Street.

Police went to the home around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday after investigators said they got information that a suspect wanted for questioning in recent shootings might be inside.

Officers surrounded the home and made several attempts to contact the suspect. Police eventually called in a tactical response team to go inside.

"Since it involves shootings the tactical team was called to help search for him. The subject was not inside once we entered," said St. Joseph Police Department Capt. John Olszowka.

Police did not give any other information about the suspect but said the investigation has been ongoing for a few months.