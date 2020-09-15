Clear
Police standoff ends with no suspect inside home

Police went to the home around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday after investigators said they got information that a suspect wanted for questioning in recent shootings might be inside.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 5:33 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 5:36 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police continue to look for a suspect after a standoff at a home on the 1300 block of Penn Street.

Officers surrounded the home and made several attempts to contact the suspect. Police eventually called in a tactical response team to go inside.

"Since it involves shootings the tactical team was called to help search for him. The subject was not inside once we entered," said St. Joseph Police Department Capt. John Olszowka.

Police did not give any other information about the suspect but said the investigation has been ongoing for a few months.

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be found through the first part of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
