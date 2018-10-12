Clear

Police stop 77 cars in overnight operation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police conducted an overnight police operation targeting stolen vehicles and street crimes.

The operation Thursday night led to 77 car stops and 60 citations. Officers also served nine felony warrants and made seven arrests.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Andrew County Sheriff's Office and the Elwood Police Department all took in the operation.

