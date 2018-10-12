(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police conducted an overnight police operation targeting stolen vehicles and street crimes.
The operation Thursday night led to 77 car stops and 60 citations. Officers also served nine felony warrants and made seven arrests.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Andrew County Sheriff's Office and the Elwood Police Department all took in the operation.
Related Content
- Police stop 77 cars in overnight operation
- Police Make 5 Arrests During Overnight Operation Targeting Fleeing Drivers
- Police operation stops 68 vehicles in four hours
- Police Use Helicopters for Operation
- Overnight Fire Displaces 14
- Mild and Humid Overnight
- Operation Christmas Child Collection Begins
- Fire Engulfs Multiple Homes Overnight
- A Few Storms Possible Overnight
- Smart Car Technology Shuts Down Stolen Car During Police Chase
Scroll for more content...