Police target car theft in special operation Thursday night

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department's detective and patrol divisions worked a special operation to target identified crime trends which include stolen vehicles, tampering with a motor vehicle, and suspects breaking into vehicles.

The operation began Thursday night and ran through early Friday morning.

The operation resulted in three total arrests; two resisting arrests for a felony and one city warrant. Through the operation, two guns were recovered (one stolen and one assault rifle), two stolen vehicles were recovered, 11 car stops, 16 checks of suspicious subjects and one towed vehicle.

