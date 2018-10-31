Political Profile: District 9 house representative candidates

(MISSOURI)—It’ll be two new names on the ballot looking to represent northwest Missouri’s 9th District come November 6.

Democrat Bob Bergland, a political newcomer who says he’s running after being frustrated with Jefferson City’s division, and Republican Sheila Solon veteran who wants to use her conservative values to represent the district.

"I'm running because I was frustrated with the political divide that I've seen the last two years, I'm running to give people a voice, to listen to people from both sides, and I'm trying to get things down for this community," Bergland said.

"I will represent the people of northwest Missouri and their conservative values, in my six years in the legislature, I brought conservative values and a conservative voting record," Solon said.

Both candidates say they are right for the role for different reasons.

"I've lived here for over 20 years, my roots are here in this community, I can represent this district well because in many ways I am like this district; I grew up on a farm, I lived in a small community, I know this community: the farmers, the workers, the poor, the middle class, and I feel like I could be a good voice in Jefferson City," Bergland said.

"What I bring is experience, sometimes a fresh set of eyes on the problems is a good thing, I'm not entrenched with the 'good ole boys,' I look at the situation with experience but also with a fresh set of ideas and a new outlook," Solon said.

If elected, they'll also carry a different set off issues with them to Jefferson City.

"My campaign is focused on increasing education funding, fighting for the poor and middle class and cleaning up Jefferson city, I'm a strong supporter of the Second Amendment but I'm not a fan of the NRA and their oppositions to 'common sense gun laws' such as closing the gun show loophole and universal background checks," Bergland said.

"I am the only candidate in this race endorsed by the Missouri Right to Life and by the NRA, supporting our second amendment rights, it's essential we have the right to bare arms and defend our families," Solon said.

They both, however, agree on more funding for education. Solon is endorsed by the NEA and her daughter is a first grade teacher.

Bergland comes from a family of teachers and currently teaches at Missouri Western.