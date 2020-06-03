Polling locations take extra precautions during municipal election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) You may have noticed something different at your polling place, and we're not just talking about today's date.

It's an election day like no other, the first in St. Joseph since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everything's clean, everything's sanitized and ready for us to go,” Amy Brooks said.

Election organizers and volunteers pulled double duties; maintaining the voting process while also keeping the voting area properly cleaned.

“We all came from our COVID-19 kits and so we have gloves if anybody wants to wear them, masks if they want to wear them, sanitizer,” election worker Janice Mallon said.

Election officials said the level of detail when it comes to maintaining that cleanliness is higher now than ever before.

At one polling place, booths were set up two to a table instead of three to promote social distancing.

Voters were also encouraged to maintain their distance during their entire voting experience with signage.

Election officials worked to cut down on potential transmission of the virus through shared items such as pens and styluses.

“No two people touch the same stylus without it being cleaned,” Mallon said.

Despite these measures, organizers still expected only about 10% of the voting population to show up, they say concerns over catching the virus are likely keeping people away.

“Our turnout today is about what was expected; it's a low turnout,” Mallon said.

But those who did show up said there wasn't much to worry about.

“I didn't expect anything less, like I knew that we would be taken care of,” Brooks said. “It was pretty just knowing what we were coming in for.”

In fact, they said with so much going right now, it was all the more important to show up at the polls.

“It's our right as citizens to vote letting your voice be heard is so important especially in the times that we're living,” Brooks said.