Clear

Community Grieves After Fatal Weekend Accident

Two 14-year-old boys were killed in a crash Sunday evening, three others were injured.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 2:58 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Citizens, businesses and schools are coming together in Polo to grieve the loss of two teenagers that were killed in a crash Sunday night near Polo, Mo. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories