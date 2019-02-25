Polo man charged with possessing child pornography

(POLO, Mo.) A 33-year-old Polo man is facing child pornography charges.

Daviess County prosecutors charged Jay Guhlke with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography.

Guhlke was arrested Friday in Gallatin by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after investigators searched his home on South Highway 13 in Polo.

According to the patrol, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.

Guhlke was taken to the Daviess County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.