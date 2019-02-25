Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Polo man charged with possessing child pornography

Daviess County prosecutors charged Jay Guhlke with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 10:55 AM

(POLO, Mo.) A 33-year-old Polo man is facing child pornography charges.

Daviess County prosecutors charged Jay Guhlke with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography.

Guhlke was arrested Friday in Gallatin by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after investigators searched his home on South Highway 13 in Polo.

According to the patrol, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.

Guhlke was taken to the Daviess County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
We are starting off our Monday on a mostly clear, but a very cold note in the single digits to lower teens. Wind chills are anywhere from -5 to +5. While average temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid 40s, we will not be seeing that during the week but the weather will be mostly quiet. For Monday, mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events