Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pony Express Museum purchases new building that will set you back in time

"You're going to step back into time. into 1902, 1922, and feel like--wow, I'm really gonna partner up to a bar!" Pony Express Museum Executive Director Cindy Daffron said on the museum's newest expansion.

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 11:51 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After years of dreaming, a plan is coming to life at the Pony Express Museum.

This Saturday, museum board members and directors will reveal the newest expansion of the Pony Bar and Goetz Museum and Callison Labor Hall and Event Center.

Museum director Cindy Daffron said the museum recently received a donation to help purchase the building next door and open up new opportunities. 

"Being able to do this expansion allows us to do things we've collected for the last 40 years, things that we can collect and tell the story of our 160th, all that history is there," said Daffron, the museum's executive director.

For years, board member Dick DeShon and others have been wanting to bring back the history of the Goetz Family and their brewery but didn't know how.

Daffron said with the expansion, the museum is able to put the Goetz Family history on display.

"So the dream was, 'how in the world could we ever figure put it back to life the way it was?' Well we received a generous donation that said, 'if you'll put this museum in here, we'll help get this done,'" Daffron said about the expansion.

Work began in the late spring on revamping the original Goetz Brewery. Along the walls in the bar will feature history of the family, the brewery, its' employees and history of St. Joseph towns.

The bar, floor and ceiling is all being stripped back to their original works as best they can. 

"You're going to step back into time. into 1902, 1922, and feel like, 'wow, I'm really gonna partner up to a bar!'"" Daffron shared. "So the idea was, let's talk about the Goetz family who came to St. Joseph in 1857. So the whole South wall will tell their story of coming to the United States, how they built it, and how they did certain things. But the bar! Wow, it's out of red mahogany. It's absolutely gorgeous. We know the Woodworkers Guild in St. Joe has helped us with that project. And so they are going to bring it back to life as originally it would have been."

Along with the bar, the building will include a library, learning centers and conference rooms. The Pony Express Event Center will receive updates as well.

On Saturday, the newest additions to the museum will host a night full of fun for museum patrons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Warm and breezy conditions continued today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories