Pony Express Museum purchases new building that will set you back in time

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After years of dreaming, a plan is coming to life at the Pony Express Museum.

This Saturday, museum board members and directors will reveal the newest expansion of the Pony Bar and Goetz Museum and Callison Labor Hall and Event Center.

Museum director Cindy Daffron said the museum recently received a donation to help purchase the building next door and open up new opportunities.

"Being able to do this expansion allows us to do things we've collected for the last 40 years, things that we can collect and tell the story of our 160th, all that history is there," said Daffron, the museum's executive director.

For years, board member Dick DeShon and others have been wanting to bring back the history of the Goetz Family and their brewery but didn't know how.

Daffron said with the expansion, the museum is able to put the Goetz Family history on display.

"So the dream was, 'how in the world could we ever figure put it back to life the way it was?' Well we received a generous donation that said, 'if you'll put this museum in here, we'll help get this done,'" Daffron said about the expansion.

Work began in the late spring on revamping the original Goetz Brewery. Along the walls in the bar will feature history of the family, the brewery, its' employees and history of St. Joseph towns.

The bar, floor and ceiling is all being stripped back to their original works as best they can.

"You're going to step back into time. into 1902, 1922, and feel like, 'wow, I'm really gonna partner up to a bar!'"" Daffron shared. "So the idea was, let's talk about the Goetz family who came to St. Joseph in 1857. So the whole South wall will tell their story of coming to the United States, how they built it, and how they did certain things. But the bar! Wow, it's out of red mahogany. It's absolutely gorgeous. We know the Woodworkers Guild in St. Joe has helped us with that project. And so they are going to bring it back to life as originally it would have been."

Along with the bar, the building will include a library, learning centers and conference rooms. The Pony Express Event Center will receive updates as well.

On Saturday, the newest additions to the museum will host a night full of fun for museum patrons.