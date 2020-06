(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Due to the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Pony Express Museum is able to operate during normal hours again.

Staff said that during the COVID-19 closure, they were able to work on lighting and renovating the large mural on display.

The Pony Express National Museum is open Monday-Saturday from 9AM - 5 PM and Sunday from 11AM - 4PM.

