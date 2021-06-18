Pony Express reenactors back in the saddle

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Progress with the pandemic means Pony Express riders are back in the saddle once again.

The annual historical reenactment of the Pony Express ride was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Pony Express Re-Ride kicked off in Sacramento, California Wednesday and are set to arrive in St. Joseph in a little more than a week.

600 riders follow the traditional Pony Express National Historic Trail. They ride in relays of one to five miles each passing off a leather holder full of letters.

They are set to arrive at the Patee House Museum on June 26 at 7 p.m.

For more information on the ride and to keep track of their progress, CLICK HERE.