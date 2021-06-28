Pony Express ride returns to St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Riders galloped into town just around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

The historical re-enactment keeps the memory of the original mail route between Sacramento, California and St. Joseph alive.

Last year the event was knocked off course due to the pandemic, but riders eagerly jumped back into the saddle this summer.

Hundreds of volunteers were each assigned to carry mail in the relay across 1,966 miles.

Melva Sanner, President of the National Pony Express Association said the event promotes and preserves history.

Mail carriers came with double the mail they usually carry on the ride to make up for the letter that couldn't be delivered last year.

The Pony Express Association has a convention scheduled for this September so the group can begin planning to ride again.