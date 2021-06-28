Clear
Pony Express ride returns to St. Joe

After taking a year off due to Covid-19, The Pony Express riders concluded their cross country trek returning to the Patee House Museum Saturday night.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 12:12 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Riders galloped into town just around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

The historical re-enactment keeps the memory of the original mail route between Sacramento, California and St. Joseph alive.
Last year the event was knocked off course due to the pandemic, but riders eagerly jumped back into the saddle this summer.

Hundreds of volunteers were each assigned to carry mail in the relay across 1,966 miles. 

Melva Sanner, President of the National Pony Express Association said the event promotes and preserves history. 

Mail carriers came with double the mail they usually carry on the ride to make up for the letter that couldn't be delivered last year.

The Pony Express Association has a convention scheduled for this September so the group can begin planning to ride again.

We ended the weekend today with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Tonight looks to be mostly cloudy with a possibility for rain in the early morning. Tomorrow there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. The first half of the week shows rain in the forecast but after Wednesday we should start drying out. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s for the rest of the week and into next weekend.
