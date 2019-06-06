Clear

Pool problems persist for the parks department

The city parks department is trying to get both pools up and running in the next few days.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A major sign of summer is missing in St. Joseph. Pools across the city remain closed into the month of June. At Krug Pool, the pumping system is to blame. The parks department says air is somehow getting into the system which makes it ineffective in maintaining the cleanliness of the water.   

"Until we can get the filtration system working properly we can't clean the water, and until we can clean and chemically treat the water we can't let people come swimming in it, nor do I think they'd want to come swimming in it." Jeff Atkins Parks Department said. 

The Parks Department says the St. Joseph Aquatic Park is in the final stages of its preparations, and they hope to have it and the Krug Pool open within the coming days. 

