Pools stay open as extreme heat moves in

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Officials with the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department said it's been a struggle to get Krug Pool and The St. Joseph Aquatic Park up and running this year.
Staff said they are just glad to have both pools open in time for this streak of heat.
"We had to do a lot of troubleshooting," Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph Parks and recreation said. " We finally got both of the aquatic facilities open and things are going well."
Kempf said both the aquatic park and Krug Pool will run normal hours.
