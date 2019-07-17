Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Pools stay open as extreme heat moves in

St. Joseph Parks and Rec is happy to have both pools across the city open ahead of the oncoming heatwave.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 7:38 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Officials with the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department said it's been a struggle to get Krug Pool and The St. Joseph Aquatic Park up and running this year.

Staff said they are just glad to have both pools open in time for this streak of heat.

"We had to do a lot of troubleshooting," Chuck Kempf, St. Joseph Parks and recreation said. " We finally got both of the aquatic facilities open and things are going well."

Kempf said both the aquatic park and Krug Pool will run normal hours.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 80°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 96°
Fairfax
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 99°
It is possible the actual air temperature reaches near 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Now is a good time to prepare for the prolonged heat and remember to be staying hydrated by drinking lots of water and limiting time spent outdoors, especially during the sun's peak hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events