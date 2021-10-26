Popular haunted house in Atchison sees many visitors near Halloween

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Athcison is home to many ghost stories and legends, and with the Halloween holiday this weekend, many tourists are traveling through the city to check out if the stories are true.

Claimed to be one of the most haunted city's in America, Athcison is the home to Sallie's House, a popular haunted house for ghost enthusiasts. The Atchison Chamber of Commerce saying it sees the most traffic during the fall.

"September, October, and November, are definitely our most busy times," said Kaycee Slough of the Atchison Chamber of Commerce. "I mean there's a couple from California that came to see the Sallie House. Even here in Atchison we have a lot of haunted enthusiasts that like to go there and not only do the self-guided tour that's an hour long, but stay over night."

A pair of friends from out of town made a trip to the haunted house on a hill, hearing Atchison was the place to be during the fall.

"I knew about it because my older sister came and drove through and like posted a picture of it like two or three weeks ago," said LC Coldiron, a visitor from Kansas City."

The house was originally built at the turn of the century. home to an Atchison physician, six year-old Sallie is said to have died in the home on his operating table during a surgery to remove her appendix.

"It was a botched surgery," said Slough. "She ended up dying on the table and she continues to haunt the home to this day."

Over the years, visitors from around the country stop in to catch a glimpse of Sallie's ghost from her past.

"I get scared very easily, I'm a very jumpy person." said Coldiron's friend Stefena Kaithamattom who is from Florida." "Haunted houses, like that stays there. When you watch a scary movie, you invite it into your own home, so like this will all stay here when I leave, so I'm fine," Coldiron said herself.

The chamber has said visitors share stores of paranormal activity such as phones turning on and Sallie's toys moving in her room.

Tourists have the chance to do self-guided tours and even stay overnight. All bookings can be made at visitatchison.com