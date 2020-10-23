Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Positivity rate steadily increases in Doniphan County

The administrator for the health department says the county has seen its positivity rate triple in the last month.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 6:44 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) Health officials are concerned about the spread of Covid-19 in rural Doniphan county. 

The county has seen 193 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, 17 remain active according to the local health department. 

The county's positivity rate is steadily rising, according to the department the rate was last recorded at 21%, triple the percentage recorded about a month ago at 7.35%.

"Hopefully we can slow this positivity rate down a little bit," Sheryl Pierce, administrator Doniphan County Health Department said.  "We really are asking that people wear their masks, do their social distancing, and their good hand hygiene as much as possible."

Pierce added that the county's elderly population accounts for 30% of the total population, and urges people to take the proper precautions. 

Doniphan county residents can schedule a Covid-19 test to be administered at the health department in Troy Monday through Friday. Health department staff ask residents to call before noon at (785) 985-3591. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
A strong cold front has made its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing much cooler air and a lot of clouds across the area. Friday night and Saturday the cold air will continue to be in place with daytime highs only reaching into the 40's. As the weekend continues we will see increasing chances for rain and maybe some snow. A cold start to the beginning of next week with highs only in the 30's and 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories