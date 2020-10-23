Positivity rate steadily increases in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) Health officials are concerned about the spread of Covid-19 in rural Doniphan county.

The county has seen 193 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, 17 remain active according to the local health department.

The county's positivity rate is steadily rising, according to the department the rate was last recorded at 21%, triple the percentage recorded about a month ago at 7.35%.

"Hopefully we can slow this positivity rate down a little bit," Sheryl Pierce, administrator Doniphan County Health Department said. "We really are asking that people wear their masks, do their social distancing, and their good hand hygiene as much as possible."

Pierce added that the county's elderly population accounts for 30% of the total population, and urges people to take the proper precautions.

Doniphan county residents can schedule a Covid-19 test to be administered at the health department in Troy Monday through Friday. Health department staff ask residents to call before noon at (785) 985-3591.