Potential sales tax increase for park renovations

The St. Joseph City Council will decide on Wednesday whether to ask voters for a tax increase to pay for renovations and upkeep of the city’s parks.

Posted: May 18, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

At issue is a half cent sales tax that could be put on the August ballot.

If approved by the council, it would then go to voters to decide.

City leaders say it could generate five to six million dollars a year.

The idea for the tax was inspired by the results of the Krug Park amphitheater studies.

The language in the tax ballot question would include a sunset after 10 years.

There are a few patchy areas of fog across the area this morning that will likely continue for the next few hours. Today will be another cloudy day with the chance for a few isolated showers across the area. Today will be on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Shower chances will start to increase on Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms as well. Rain chances will linger through the end of the work week as temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to decrease this weekend with the slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will be above average this weekend with highs in the 80s.
