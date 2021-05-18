Potential sales tax increase for park renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council will decide on Wednesday whether to ask voters for a tax increase to pay for renovations and upkeep of the city’s parks.

At issue is a half cent sales tax that could be put on the August ballot.

If approved by the council, it would then go to voters to decide.

City leaders say it could generate five to six million dollars a year.

The idea for the tax was inspired by the results of the Krug Park amphitheater studies.

The language in the tax ballot question would include a sunset after 10 years.