Power outage reported in north St. Joseph

More than 1,300 customers in St. Joseph are without power Sunday evening, according to KCP&L.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The KCP&L outage map shows the outage near the N. Belt Highway between Gene Field Rd. and Cook Rd.

There is no word on what caused the outage but crews do expect the power to be back on by 9:15 p.m.

Quite a bit of rain fell across the area on Sunday and more rain and storm chances are in the forecast on Monday. For tonight, expect cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower. Could also see some patchy fog develop during the morning hours as well. Lows will be in the 60s.
