Power outage reported in north St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 1,300 customers in St. Joseph are without power Sunday evening, according to KCP&L.
The KCP&L outage map shows the outage near the N. Belt Highway between Gene Field Rd. and Cook Rd.
There is no word on what caused the outage but crews do expect the power to be back on by 9:15 p.m.
