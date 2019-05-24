Power outage reported in southeast St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People in southeast St. Joseph are without electricity after a power outage Friday evening.

According to KCP&L's outage map, 2,490 customers are affected. Much of the area between 22nd and Woodbine streets and Messanie Street and Pickett Road is impacted.

No cause of the outage has been identified, but crews have been assigned to fix the problem and restore power to the area.