(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People in southeast St. Joseph are without electricity after a power outage Friday evening.
According to KCP&L's outage map, 2,490 customers are affected. Much of the area between 22nd and Woodbine streets and Messanie Street and Pickett Road is impacted.
No cause of the outage has been identified, but crews have been assigned to fix the problem and restore power to the area.
Related Content
- Power outage reported in southeast St. Joseph
- Power Outages Reported in St. Joseph Area
- Widespread Power Outage Hits St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- Tractor Trailer Strikes Power Pole, Causes Outages
- Power outage leaves thousands in the dark
- Car accident to blame for power outage
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- Magicians Converge on St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...