Power outage reported in southeast St. Joseph

Posted: May. 24, 2019 8:13 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People in southeast St. Joseph are without electricity after a power outage Friday evening.

According to KCP&L's outage map, 2,490 customers are affected. Much of the area between 22nd and Woodbine streets and Messanie Street and Pickett Road is impacted.

No cause of the outage has been identified, but crews have been assigned to fix the problem and restore power to the area. 

We are under a slight risk for severe weather Friday and as well into our Saturday. Large hail, heavy rain/flooding and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the holiday weekend .
