Power outages reported near Maryville, crews working to restore power

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) United Electric Cooperative, Inc. is sending crews to the Marvyille area to restore power to nearly 120 customers, the power company said on Facebook.
The outage taking place after strong thunderstorms moved through the region. At 6:05 p.m., law enforcement reported eight power poles down along Hawk Rd. near 282nd St. in Marvyille.
In total, the power company says there are nine poles down that 18 linemen are working on. Crews from Maryville and Savannah are working to restore power to the area.
