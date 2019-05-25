Clear
Power outages reported near Maryville, crews working to restore power

United Electric Cooperative, Inc. is sending crews to the Marvyille area to restore power to nearly 120 customers.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 9:18 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The outage taking place after strong thunderstorms moved through the region. At 6:05 p.m., law enforcement reported eight power poles down along Hawk Rd. near 282nd St. in Marvyille.

The outage taking place after strong thunderstorms moved through the region. At 6:05 p.m., law enforcement reported eight power poles down along Hawk Rd. near 282nd St. in Marvyille.

In total, the power company says there are nine poles down that 18 linemen are working on. Crews from Maryville and Savannah are working to restore power to the area.

Much of the area is in a slight risk for severe weather for Saturday night. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns but there is a low chance of an isolated tornado. Some heavy rainfall is also likely so the potential for flooding is very high. With holiday weekend festivities ongoing, it is important you have ways to receive weather information if your plans take you outside this weekend.
