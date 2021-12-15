Power outages, widespread damage was reported after Wednesday storm system

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A storm system knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers Wednesday in the St. Joseph area.

Intersections along the Belt Highway were dark for a few hours due to power outages, as well as neighborhoods throughout the City.

By 7 p.m. Evergy reported at least 27,000 residents in St. Joseph were without electricity. In total, nearly 200,000 Evergy customers were without power across Missouri and Kansas.

The company’s Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley said that the storm system caused some of the most widespread damage Evergy had ever seen.

“As a result, we have one of the highest, if not the highest outage event totals in our company’s history,” Caisley said.

Due to a large number of customers without power and the widespread damage, Evergy said it could take multiple days to restore power to all customers.

“This is absolutely going to be a multi-day restoration. We will not be able to get everyone back on tonight. We will not be able to get everyone back on tomorrow,” Caisley said.