Precautionary boil water advisory for 30 customers in south St. Joseph

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for about 30 customers in St. Joseph.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for about 30 customers in St. Joseph.

The advisory is for customers on Mt. Zion Rd. south of St. Joseph from State Highway V to SE Moore Rd.

According to Missouri American Water, a contracter hit a water main causing reduced water pressure, which triggered the precautionary measure.

Officials are notifying residents in the affected area.

The advisory will last approximately 24 hours.

