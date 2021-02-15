Clear
Precautionary boil advisory issued for part of Buchanan County

Missouri American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of southern Buchanan County including Faucett.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 11:17 AM
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 11:21 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued for part of Buchanan County on Monday due to a Power Outage at Union and Landis Standpipes.

This Advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 48 hours.

Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes.

Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other non-consumable uses.

Those in the effected area should be notified and will receive another notification should additional action be required or conditions change, or when normal water use may be resumed.

If you are a landlord and water service is in your name, please inform your tenants so they are aware of this impact to their water service.

For more information or to see a map of the affected area please go to Missouriamwater.com or call 1-866-430-0820.

For a map of the effected area, CLICK HERE

