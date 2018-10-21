Pregnancy Resource Center holds maternity closet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center held an event Saturday morning to give expectant and new moms a helping hand. Those who came were treated to a wide selection of donated maternity clothing, as well as prizes and giveaways.

The PRC is a faith-based pregnancy center that works to help steer women away from abortions and provide resources to women looking to carry a pregnancy to full-term.

Organizers said the event is about making moms-to-be feel loved in this special time for them.

"I've been here since the first maternity closet and it just keeps on growing," Tiffany Holden, volunteer at the PRC, said.

The St. Joseph PRC holds this event three times a year.