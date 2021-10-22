Preparing for Adopt-A-Family program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The AFL-CIO community services is gearing up for its annual Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.

The Adopt-a-Family program helps families in need of financial assistance during the holiday season, matching them with people and organizations in the area who are willing to help.

This program allows everyone to enjoy the holiday season.

Last year the program helped close to 750 families in St. Joseph

The application process will run through the month of November.

"And the things they ask for are really just basic necessities. And so you know when these people come to us asking for this, they aren't asking for the world. They're asking for someone to show them some kindness. And so I think it's really important that we can still open our hearts and do things for people who need it," Nichi Yeager-Seckinger, Executive DIrector of AFL-CIO Community Services said.

Applications for Adopt-a-Family are available for pick-up or printing through the agency website helpmenow.org and require a $2.00 processing fee.