Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Preparing your home for winter

It's never too early to winterize your home as cooler temperatures move in over the next few months.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 9:25 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday marked the first day of fall, and that means cooler weather is just around the corner.

It's never too early to winterize your home as cooler temperatures move in over the next few months.

Things like cleaning your gutters, weather stripping around doors and windows, and clearing spaces around heat vents can all help avoid unexpected expenses or problems.

It's also a good idea to have your furnace inspected and to stock up on furnace filters.

"It's a really good idea no matter what. Whether it's at the end of the season just in case something has broken so it can be prepared for the next. Or to just prepare for the season and get it checked beforehand. And change the filter, get everything in front of it away from it, there's fire inside of there. They're supposed to have space around them," Kirk Swiers, Branch Manager for Larson Heating & Air said.

Experts say it is recommended to turn your heater on when the indoor temperature falls below 64 degrees fahrenheit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories