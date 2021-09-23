Preparing your home for winter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday marked the first day of fall, and that means cooler weather is just around the corner.

It's never too early to winterize your home as cooler temperatures move in over the next few months.

Things like cleaning your gutters, weather stripping around doors and windows, and clearing spaces around heat vents can all help avoid unexpected expenses or problems.

It's also a good idea to have your furnace inspected and to stock up on furnace filters.

"It's a really good idea no matter what. Whether it's at the end of the season just in case something has broken so it can be prepared for the next. Or to just prepare for the season and get it checked beforehand. And change the filter, get everything in front of it away from it, there's fire inside of there. They're supposed to have space around them," Kirk Swiers, Branch Manager for Larson Heating & Air said.

Experts say it is recommended to turn your heater on when the indoor temperature falls below 64 degrees fahrenheit.