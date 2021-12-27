Clear
Presence of Omicron variant rising quickly throughout Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the presence of the Omicron variant is rising quickly throughout the state.

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the presence of the Omicron variant is rising quickly throughout the state.

Health officials said in a news release that more than half of community sewershed samples tested from the week of December 20 showed the presence of the Omicron variant.

Sequencing tests identified the first presence of the Omicron variant from two sets of sewershed samples, collected on December 7-8 in Jackson County and Buchanan County. 

As a result of expanded testing during the week of December 20, 32 of 57 samples had mutations associated with the Omicron variant.

“The existence of the Omicron variant is becoming much more prevalent each week, making the actions of COVID-19 individual testing, vaccination and other mitigation measures more important as we already face the threat of the Delta variant and an increase in flu cases,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director.

The health department continues to recommend that Missourians follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings, frequent hand-washing, and maintaining physical distance from others.

