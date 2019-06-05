Preservationists hope moratorium will help save city's history

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The city of St. Joseph is pushing forward with a new initiative to save its historic homes.

They want to implement a moratorium on historical properties throughout the city to give potential investor more time to find and possibly buy local properties for restoration.

Local preservationists say its time the city take advantage of its unique history while many of the homes are still able to be restored.

"it behooves us at this point in history to take a close look at what we have left, what we can save, stabilize and market to individuals who are interested in purchasing and rehabilitating our architectural inventory." Isobel McGowan, Shakespeare Chateau said.

Supporters of the plan say the idea is to prevent historic homes from being demolished.