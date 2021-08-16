ABC News Special Report: President Biden to deliver remarks on Afghanistan. The president is expected to speak at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT.
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 2:29 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 2:29 PM
