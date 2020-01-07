Clear
President Trump Tweets "So far, so good!" After Iranian Missile Attack

The president also tweeted he will be addressing the nation Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 9:36 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ABC) After Iranian missiles targeted U.S. bases in Iraq, President Trump tweeted his respons to the attack. 

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Officials said there have been no reports of American casualties at this time. 

Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
