(ABC) After Iranian missiles targeted U.S. bases in Iraq, President Trump tweeted his respons to the attack.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Officials said there have been no reports of American casualties at this time.