Clear

President Trump addresses the nation tonight

President Donald Trump is addressing the nation Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:52 PM

(WASHINGTON)— President Donald Trump is addressing the nation Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to discuss border security and the government shutdown. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
After another well above average day, temperatures will be falling as we go through the rest of the week. Tonight, clear skies will continue and the winds will die down. Lows will be colder in the mid 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events