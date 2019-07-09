President Trump approves major disaster declaration for 20 Missouri counties

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Tuesday, President Donald Trump approved Missouri's request for a major disaster declaration for 20 counties affected by flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms that began April 29.

The President's declaration will make federal individual assistance available to eligible residents in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, Livingtston, and Platte counties, as well as 14 other counties.

"This is important news for Missouri families and communities that have been hit so hard by the continuing flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms this year," Governor Mike Parson said. " While Missourians have been working hard to rebuild and pull together to support one another - as we always do - the President's action means important federal assistance will be available to help Missouri families recover in these 20 counties. I urge them to register for FEMA assistance now. I appreciate President Trump making federal assistance available."

In the state's request from June 24, the preliminary damage assessments stated that of 1,650 primary homes, of which 953 had been destroyed or sustained major damage. These assessment were conducted jointly by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and local officials.

People who sustained damage or losses due to flooding and severe storms from April 29 and after in one of the 20 counties included in the declaration can register for disaster assistance by visiting FEMA's website or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week. The faster people register with FEMA, the faster they may be able to receive assistance.

FEMA disaster assistance to eligible individuals generally falls into these categories:

• Housing Assistance may be available for up to 18 months for displaced homeowners or renters whose primary residences received major damage or were destroyed. Funding also can be provided for housing repairs and replacement of damaged items to make homes habitable.

• Other Needs Assistance may be available for other disaster-related expenses, including essential household items, moving and storage, vehicles, medical and dental, child care, funeral and burial, and some clean-up items not covered by insurance and other assistance programs.

• Low-Interest Disaster Loans are available after a disaster for homeowners and renters from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing, or other damaged personal property. Loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury.

• Other Disaster Assistance Programs include crisis counseling, disaster-related unemployment assistance, disaster case management, legal advice and assistance, including income tax, housing issues, consumer protection, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits.

The deadline for applying for most Individual Assistance programs is 60 days after the disaster has been declared by the President.

This is the second disaster declaration for Missouri in less than two months. In May, President Trump approved another major disaster declaration for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte counties, and other counties across the state impacted by flooding and severe storms in March and April.