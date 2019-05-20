President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) President Donald Trump approved Missouri Governor Mike Parson's request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in 13 Missouri counties recover from devastating flooding and severe storms that happened between March 11 to April 16.

The declaration makes federal assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure. The assistance would also cover emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding.

According to the governor's office, at the time of the governor's major disaster declaration request on April 24th, $25 million in qualifying expenses had already been identified.

“This disaster declaration means millions of dollars in vitally important federal reimbursements will be available for communities that are hurting because of damaged and destroyed roads, bridges, and other vitally important infrastructure,” Governor Parson said. "I appreciate President Trump making the federal assistance available and all those who are already working to help our Missouri communities recover.”

The counties included in the President's public assistance disaster declaration include: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve.

The declaration also makes Federal emergency Management Agency's hazard mitigation program available, which prevents or reduces long-term risk to life and property due to natural hazards.

The federal government is still reviewing Governor Parson's request for FEMA assistance to individual residents in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte counties.

Governor Parson declared a state of emergency on March 21 in response to worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers as a result of excessive rainfall, releases from upstream reservoirs and snow melt.