President/CEO of St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce to retire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that long-time President and CEO Patt Lilly will retire at the end of the year.

Over two periods of employment at the Chamber, Lilly has spent nearly 19 years leading the organization.

“I very much enjoy my job and the people I work with on a day-to-day basis, but it is time to move on to another chapter in my life,” Lilly said. “I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to work for an organization that plays such an important role in St. Joseph.”

According to a press release, the Chamber will be conducting a search for the next president and should have someone on the board before the end of the year.

“We will conduct a comprehensive executive search to fill the President/CEO position. We anticipate having someone on board prior to Lilly’s departure,” Bill Severn, Chairman of the Board of Directors said. “The Chamber Board appreciates Patt’s long tenure and dedication to the Chamber and community, and we wish him the best in his well-earned retirement.”