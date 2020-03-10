Presidential Primary Election 2020 in Missouri: Here’s everything you need to know before you vote today

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Polls across Missouri will open for voters to cast their ballot for the Presidential Primary Tuesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know before you go vote.

Who is on the ballot?

Voters will have a chance to voice who they want to be the president of the country. The list of candidates includes Libertarian, Conservative, Green, Democratic, and Republican parties. A sample ballot can be found here.

Some candidates who have already dropped out of the race will still be included on the ballot.

Missouri is an open primary state. You do not need to register your party affiliation ahead of Tuesday’s election. If you would like to vote in Missouri’s presidential primary, just head to your polling place, and ask for one of the five party’s ballots.

What to bring?

Missouri Voter ID rules have changed since the last election. Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state or a local election authority of the state.

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof.

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or another government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

Where:

You can find your polling place on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

You can also find the information on your local election authority's website.

Here is a list of Buchanan County’s precincts. Your polling place may have changed to a new location since the last election.

When:

Polls open at 6 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. on March 10, 2020. If you are in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

Why vote?

Missouri Democrats have a total of 78 delegates up for grabs including 10 superdelegates. Republicans have 54 delegates in Missouri.