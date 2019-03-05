Presidential search wraps up with finalists taking turns in hot seat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The search for Missouri Western State University’s next president is down to three.

Matthew Wilson, Terisa Riley and JuliAnn Mazachek will visit MWSU’s campus the first week of March for face-to-face interviews and public forums.

The presidential search committee revealed the names of three finalists to replace Dr. Robert Vartabedian, who announced last August that he would retire at the end of June 2019. Vartabedian served as the University’s president for eleven years.

The finalists will be on campus for private in-person interviews and public forums in which they will make presentations and answer questions from students, faculty, staff and the community.

The Candidates

The first to take the hot seat and visit campus was Michael J. Wilson on Monday afternoon.

Wilson previously served as the president of the University of Akron from July 2016 to March 2018 before stepping down to rejoin the UA law school’s faculty. UA officials credited Wilson with turning the university’s finances around and shrinking the budget deficit under his leadership.

Wilson said he wants to make Western a destination university.

"Innovation is something that I truly believe, at Missouri Western, is something that you do and is something that you are even more capable of," said Wilson. "Building on this strong foundation in the liberal arts while adapting and innovating in the name of career preparation to meet that innovation and evolving into the workplace is key."

Wilson joined UA in 2014, after serving five years at the University of Wyoming College of Law.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah in political science and Asian studies and holds a law degree from Temple University.

Finalist Terisa Riley will visit campus on Wednesday, March 6. Riley is currently senior vice president for student affairs and university administration for Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Before joining Texas A&M, Riley served as vice president of student services and dean of students at the University of South Dakota. Riley has also held various administrative positions at Saint Louis University, Greenville College, Central Methodist College.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and her master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She also received a doctorate in higher education administration from Saint Louis University.

The final visit is set for Friday, March 8 with JuliAnn Mazachek. She currently serves as the vice president of academic affairs at Washburn University. Before taking the vice president position at Washburn in March 2017, Mazachek served for 15 years as president and CEO of the Washburn University Foundation.

Mazacheck earned her bachelor’s degree in engineering management from Missouri University Science and Technology, followed by her master’s in business administration in accounting and finance, as well as her doctorate in accounting from the University of Kansas.

The Search

More than 70 people applied to be the fifth president in the university’s history but only Wilson, Riley and Mazacheck remain in the running.

David Liechti, chair of the Board of Governors, has been leading a team of 23 people as they search for MWSU’s fifth president. The search advisory committee hired a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm, to help guide the process. Dr. Garry Owens and Kimberly Templeton, executive search associates with AGB Search, met with students, staff and community members last November, to find out what people wanted to see in the next president.

The firm used that information to create a leadership profile the University could use to attract candidates and as an outline to judge candidates. This set of criteria includes champion diversity and inclusion, increase enrollment and fund-raising.

The Board of Governors will review the interviews, feedback and then select a president.

