Prevent cooking fires on Thanksgiving

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Cooking safety is important every time you're in the kitchen, but Thanksgiving has more cooking fires than any other day of the year.

The National Fire Protection Association says in 2019 fire departments responded to about 1,400 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving, and cooking caused 49 percent of all reported home fires and more than 42 percent of home fire injuries.

So the fire department wants you to be careful in the kitchen.

"The turkey takes the longest so just proper planning and things like that. If you're using roasting pans and that stuff then watch your electrical cords and make sure you don't overheat the electrical systems," St. Joseph Fire Department Inspector Steve Henrichson said.

Frying turkeys is also extremely dangerous and results in fires and injuries. Henrichson says you're better off baking the turkey in the oven.

"It's not as safe as baking them of course because you've got open flames and grease and if you don't do it properly the two get together and you can have a pretty large fire," Henrichson said.

But his number one piece of advice is paying attention.

"Pay attention, if you're cooking something on top of the stove stay in the kitchen with it so you don't have boil overs or flare ups or anything like that. If you're cooking turkey don't leave the house because if something goes wrong in the oven there's nobody there to pay attention to it," Henrichson said.

The American Red Cross also has an important tip to prevent cooking fires.

"Keep an eye on what you fry. In other words we want to make sure that people aren't leaving their stoves or ovens unattended while they're cooking," American Red Cross of Kansas City executive director Randee Krumwiede said.

Henrichson also has a reminder to look on the website for the turkey brand you bought and follow their instructions for safely cooking your turkey.