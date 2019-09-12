Clear
Pride Worship Service to be held at First Presbyterian Church

The First Presbyterian Church is holding the Church service for the first time.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 8:11 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The First Presbyterian Church of St. Joseph church hosted a Pride Worship Service Thursday night.

The service is part of Pride Week in St. Joseph, an opportunity for the area's LGBTQ community to celebrate their diversity.

This was the first time the Presbyterian church hosted the event.

Organizers say it is the kickoff of three days of pride fest events.

"Our church has a reputation of being somewhat conservative and formal and it is that and all the good ways that a church can be traditional and formal," Michael Jasper, First Presbyterian Church said. "We also are and open and inclusive church welcoming and affirming church in the LGBT communtiy."

The service started at 7, and was open to all denominations, events associated with Pridefest will continue through the upcoming weekend. 

